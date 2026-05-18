Ukraine’s Deputy PM highlights country's wartime infrastructure struggles at WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Infrastructure losses in Ukraine exceeded $195 billion as a result of the war, said Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba at the Leaders' Summit held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum, Trend reports.

He noted that Ukraine is participating in the forum in conditions of a large-scale war that has been going on for more than four years.

"In this war, we are losing housing stock, industrial assets, energy resources, and human capital. According to recent estimates, the damage to the housing sector alone exceeds $60 billion," Kuleba explained.

The official pointed out that his country is developing a new model for the resilience of cities in wartime.

According to him, more than 70% of the population in Ukraine lives in cities and urbanized areas, despite the war.

"We are rethinking our approach to urban planning, infrastructure, and public spaces. The modern city is now measured by security, energy independence, shelter creation, and the ability to function uninterrupted in times of crisis," Kuleba said.

He stressed that Ukraine is applying the European Bauhaus principles of sustainability and inclusiveness in the process of urban regeneration.

"Today, Ukraine is not just a country recovering, but a country shaping a new global model for the sustainability of cities in the 21st century," the official mentioned.

In conclusion, he noted that Ukraine and Azerbaijan understand well the value of sustainability, as well as the importance of strong infrastructure and energy security.