Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestling team finishes European Championship with seven medals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The European U-17 Wrestling Championships concluded in the Bulgarian city of Samokov, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

On the final day of the competition, the Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team won 2 medals.

Ibrahim Gasanov (51 kg) won a confident victory (11:3) over Turkish athlete Muhammad Golha in the final and climbed to the top step of the podium.

In the bronze medal bout, Tunar Gasanov (45 kg) defeated Türkiye's Bugra Eldemir with a score of 5:2 and finished the continental championship in third place.

Elgun Kerimli (92 kg) won the repechage match against Belarusian Timur Mirzoev (11:1), but lost to Georgian Nureddin Mustafaev 0:8 in the bronze medal match.

Thus, the Azerbaijani team finished the European Championship with 3 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals.