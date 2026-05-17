Azerbaijan updates Master Plans for 68 out of 79 cities - Anar Guliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. As part of its modern urban planning policy, Azerbaijan has updated the Master Plans for 68 out of its 79 cities, with the blueprints for the remaining 11 cities currently in the drafting stage, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture and National Coordinator for WUF13, told reporters, Trend reports.

​He noted that the Master Plan of Baku, which outlines the capital's development up to 2040, serves as a leading example of the country's modern urban planning approach. This model integrates compact city growth, comprehensive public transport networks, urban regeneration, and the creation of high-quality public spaces.

​The Committee Chairman further stated that over the past five years, approximately $14.7 billion has been invested in infrastructure and housing projects across Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Total capital expenditure in these regions is projected to reach $18 billion by 2028. These reconstruction projects utilize smart infrastructure, renewable energy sources, sustainable land-use models, and digital management systems.

​Anar Guliyev emphasized that under the newly established spatial planning documents, more than half of the rehabilitated regional territory has been designated as a green zone. To ensure the efficient reconstruction of Karabakh, specialized institutional governance mechanisms have been successfully deployed.