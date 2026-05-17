WUF13 kicks off in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The opening ceremony of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is taking place in Baku today, Trend reports.

The main events of the forum will be organized at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Running until May 22, WUF13 is jointly organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Government of Azerbaijan.

Considered one of the world's most prestigious urbanization platforms, the forum will transform Baku into the global hub for discussions on urban planning and sustainable development. More than 40,000 participants from 182 countries have registered for the event, making it one of the highest turnout figures in WUF history.

Extensive discussions during the forum will center on the sustainable development of cities, the impact of climate change on urban environments, modern city management, digital solutions, accessible housing, and ecological approaches. WUF13 serves as a vital international platform, bringing together government officials, representatives of international organizations, mayors, experts, and civil society advocates.

Azerbaijan's reconstruction projects in its liberated territories will also be presented at the event. The "smart city" and "smart village" concepts, as well as the ongoing initiatives toward establishing a "green energy zone" in Karabakh and East Zangezur, are expected to draw particular interest from international participants.

Hosting WUF13 in Baku once again demonstrates Azerbaijan's capacity to successfully host major international events and highlights the country's active role in global cooperation initiatives. The forum is also considered significant for showcasing Azerbaijan's experience in sustainable development and modern urban planning to an international audience.

Simultaneous interpretation will be provided throughout the event in the official UN languages—Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and Spanish—as well as in Azerbaijani and Turkish.

Notably, for the first time in the history of the World Urban Forum, the program includes a Leaders' Summit, marking a major innovation that further elevates the forum's international political and strategic significance.