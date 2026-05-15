Helikon Opera Soloist calls invitation to Kharibulbul Festival in Shusha great honor

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 15. The invitation to the "Kharibulbul" Festival in Shusha is a great pride, soloist of the Helikon Opera (Moscow, Russia), People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Elnara Mammadova, told Trend.

The singer admitted that the trip to Shusha was a deeply personal and symbolic event for her, connected to childhood memories and her mother's dream.

"I'm simply speechless. I remember my childhood years, when I saw images of the Shusha Fortress in Azerbaijani history textbooks and asked my mother every year, 'Can I go there yet?' My mother always replied wistfully, 'You'll definitely go there. And you'll even sing there," Mammadova said.

According to the artist, her first visit to Shusha coincided with her mother's birthday, which is no longer with her, giving the trip a special emotional significance.

"Yesterday was my mother's birthday, and I came to Shusha for the first time. For me, it's a doubly special moment. I feel like I see this city through her eyes, too," the singer noted.

Mammadova emphasized that she still can't fully comprehend her feelings about being on Karabakh soil.

"Sometimes I can't even comprehend where I am—that I'm standing with my own feet on my native soil. For me, this is an unforgettable event and a great honor to be invited to such a festival," the artist said.

The opening of the 9th "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, took place on the ancient land of Karabakh – in the city of Shusha, on the famous Jydyr Duzu plain on May 14.

Over the course of two days, concerts and cultural events will take place at various venues in Shusha. The festival aims to foster intercultural dialogue, strengthen musical ties, and foster creative exchange between artists from different countries.