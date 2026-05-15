'Kharibulbul' festival hosts screening of 'Shusha, my love' film (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. A documentary film by U.S. Jeffrey Werbock titled "Shusha, my love" has been screened on the opening day of the "Kharibulbul" music festival, which is distinguished by its rich program, Trend reports.

The concerts of the "Kharibulbul" festival, which began on May 14, cover various venues in Shusha.

More than being a work of art, the film is a project that carries the mission of promoting Azerbaijani culture at the international level. This film is also a symbol of the fulfillment of the promise made by Werbock, a master of Azerbaijani folk music and a skillful performer of mughams, to National Leader Heydar Aliyev many years ago: to introduce Azerbaijani mugham and the cultural heritage of Karabakh to the world, and to keep Shusha alive through art. "Shusha, my love" is precisely the artistic expression of that loyalty.