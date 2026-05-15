Azerbaijani official highlights country’s rapid urban transformation process

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Over the past ten years, Azerbaijan has undergone important urban transformation processes, the Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Dovletkhan Dovletkhanov, said during the international conference on “Shaping Human Capital for Sustainable and Resilient Urban Development" in Baku, Trend reports.

"Today's conference is dedicated to an issue that is occupying an increasingly important place in global urban planning discussions - the relationship between human capital and the sustainable transformation of cities. Currently, more than half of the world's population lives in cities, and the process of urbanization continues to develop rapidly," he said.

Dovletkhanov noted that according to UN forecasts, about 70% of the world's population will live in cities by 2050.

"This process creates significant opportunities for economic growth, innovation, and social development. At the same time, it forms an increasing burden on housing and land funds, the availability of public services, and environmental sustainability. In this context, it is impossible to view urban development exclusively through the prism of building physical infrastructure," he emphasized.

Dovletkhanov added that over the past ten years, Azerbaijan has undergone important urban transformation processes related to demographic and economic growth, infrastructure development, and reforms in the field of territorial planning.

"Simultaneously, after the restoration of the country's territorial integrity, a large-scale program of reconstruction and restoration was launched in the territories liberated from occupation," he said.