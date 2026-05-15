Azerbaijan's Baku blossoms with flowers ahead of WUF13 conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Baku has bloomed with flowers on the eve of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

In accordance with the instructions and recommendations of President Ilham Aliyev, new parks and recreation areas are being built in Baku, and the area of ​​green areas is being increased - in short, our capital is turning into a green space.

As a result of the work done, our capital has become one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

Thus, newly created parks, recreation areas, pedestrian zones, and other measures play an important role in the aesthetic education of people, further expanding the tourism opportunities of our capital.

On the eve of WUF13, new trees, evergreen shrubs, and flowers of various colors are being planted in parks, recreational gardens, avenues and roadsides, appropriate agrotechnical care is being provided to the existing greenery, flowers are constantly being renewed in flower beds, lawns are being repaired, and flower pots are being placed on the balconies of a number of residential buildings.

These works make the city even more beautiful on the eve of an important international event, which, in turn, pleases its residents and numerous guests.

Photos taken in various areas of the city are presented as below: