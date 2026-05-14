EU to continue supporting Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The EU will continue to support the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, EU Ambassador Marijana Kujundzic said at the event in Baku dedicated to Europe Day, Trend reports.

"Defending Europe also means supporting peace, stability, and international law beyond our borders. This is why the EU considers the stability and prosperity of the South Caucasus crucial to our security. The future of both sides is interconnected. We will continue to support the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including through initiatives to develop transport infrastructure and demining, to which the EU is already the largest donor," she said.

Kujundzic noted that following the recent drone strikes from Iran into Azerbaijan, the EU declared its unconditional support for Azerbaijan. Shortly thereafter, European Council President António Costa visited Baku and expressed full solidarity with Azerbaijan and its people.

"High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas also expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan during a phone conversation with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov immediately after the incident," she added.