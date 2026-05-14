Azerbaijan's Khankendi hosts presentation and exhibition on cultural heritage (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, May 14. A presentation ceremony and exhibition entitled "The Trace of Karabakh – values ​​living in art" were held at Garabagh University in Khankendi, a source in the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts told Trend.

The event was jointly organized by Garabagh University and the Regional Legal and Economic Education Public Association.

The project showcased portraits of prominent figures from Karabakh, created using a special technique. The works on display were created by applied arts master Minara Mehdi.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairperson of the Regional Legal and Economic Education Public Association Arzu Baghirova emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting Karabakh's cultural heritage.

She noted that art plays a vital role in preserving national memory, and that sharing the legacy of Karabakh's brilliant figures with future generations is everyone's moral duty.

Rector of Garabagh University Shahin Bayramov praised the exhibition's significance, noting that such projects contribute to the revitalization of the region's cultural life and the promotion of cultural heritage.

Program Director of the Arts Faculty at Garabagh University, Gulshan Gasimzade, and Dean Turker Gasimzade also noted in their speeches that the project plays an important role in shaping students' aesthetic worldviews and developing their knowledge and skills in the arts.

During the artistic part of the event, students from the Arts Faculty presented musical performances. Reflecting the spirit of Karabakh, these performances were met with interest by the participants. The event concluded with a tour of the exhibition and commemorative photos. It was noted that the "Trace of Karabakh: values living in art" project is one of the significant initiatives for preserving and transmitting the region's rich cultural heritage to future generations through art.

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