Azerbaijan announces early presentation of its Khankendi city's master plan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The master plan of Azerbaijan's Khankendi city will be presented soon, a source in the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, told Trend.

According to the source, Khankendi will be one of the main cities of the Karabakh region.

Elchin Yusubov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, delivered a speech at the National Business Development Forum held in Khankendi and provided important information regarding the master plan of the city.

He said that the master plan will be ready soon, and detailed information about it will be provided to the public.

"Currently, the development concept of the city is being prepared by Western companies. Within the framework of the plan, it is envisaged to develop Khankendi as a 'city of youth'. The expansion of education and social infrastructure in the city has been identified as one of the main priorities. Specifically, a large area has been allocated for Garabagh University, and it's planned to create modern, comfortable conditions for students studying here.

At the same time, the number of students and teaching staff here will constitute approximately 12-15% of the total city population. According to the project, it is planned to form Khankendi as a modern city with a population of approximately 80,000 people in the future. Thus, Khankendi will become a modern city, and all projects implemented here are implemented in accordance with the sustainable development of the city in a short time," he noted.

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