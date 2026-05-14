Global South NGO Platform in Baku becomes int'l hub of solidarity - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The Global South NGO Platform, initiated in Baku, has evolved within a year into an international platform for solidarity that transcends geographic and political divides, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Agency for Support to Non-Governmental Organizations, member of the WUF13 Organizing Committee, Aygun Aliyeva, said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during the 1st General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform, held as part of “Baku Urban Planning Week.”

According to her, the meeting in Baku reflects a living embodiment of shared will, mutual trust, and the growing voice of the Global South. She emphasized that Azerbaijan has historically served as a bridge between countries of the Global South, and Baku continues this role as a hub for international dialogue and cooperation.

Aliyeva added that within the framework of the upcoming WUF13, for the first time, a single pavilion of NGOs from the Global South was formed and a separate exhibition area was provided with the support of UN-Habitat.

"Another important innovation will be the NGO Forum, which will take place on May 19. This forum, organized for the first time in the history of WUF13, will help strengthen the role of civil society as a global partner in issues of urbanization and sustainable development," she concluded.