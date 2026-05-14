Azerbaijan urges fair Global South representation in UN Security Council reform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Azerbaijan has called for fair representation of the Global South in the reform of the UN Security Council, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the 1st General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform, held as part of “Baku Urban Planning Week.”

According to him, the countries of the Global South can no longer remain mere observers in the formation of a new world order.

“Today, given the enormous potential of the Global South and the fact that the majority of the world’s population lives here, we cannot afford to be mere observers in the formation of a new world order,” he said.

Hikmet Hajiyev noted that the current structure of the UN Security Council does not reflect modern realities, and the voice of the Global South is not sufficiently heard in international institutions.