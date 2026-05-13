Kyrgyzstan prepares hydropower plants for autumn-winter season

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 13. Kyrgyzstan is preparing its largest hydropower plants for the upcoming 2026–2027 autumn-winter season, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

As part of the repair campaign, works are being carried out simultaneously at the Tash-Kumyr, Shamaldy-Say, Uch-Kurgan, and Kurpsai hydropower plants.

The energy facilities are undergoing repairs of hydropower units, transformers, high-voltage equipment, and transmission lines.

In particular, specialists at the Tash-Kumyr HPP are servicing 220 kV equipment, while repairs of a transformer and a high-voltage circuit breaker are continuing at the Shamaldy-Say HPP.

The Ministry of Energy emphasized that these measures are aimed at increasing the stability of the energy system, reducing accidents, and ensuring an uninterrupted power supply to residents and businesses throughout the country.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan continues to modernize its energy infrastructure as part of efforts to improve the reliability and stability of the national power system.

In recent years, the country has paid increased attention to the repair and upgrade of hydropower facilities, which play a key role in domestic electricity generation.

The measures are also aimed at ensuring a stable energy supply during periods of peak seasonal demand.