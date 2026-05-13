Tasks were given to ensure stable internet and mobile communications during WUF13 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. A meeting on the work done to ensure sustainable and high-quality telecommunications services throughout the country, as well as at event venues, and the latest situation in preparation for the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku has taken place at the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, a source in the ministry told Trend.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov, discussed the work carried out on sustainable and high-quality telecommunications services in the country, as well as at event venues, and the requirements for internet services at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The current situation in the organization of internet services, international internet channels, and mobile telephone communications (voice/internet) was also reviewed.

Relevant instructions were given at the meeting to ensure a high level of demand for telecommunications.

WUF13 will take place in Baku from May 17 to 22 as part of a collaboration between UN-Habitat and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The event’s program brings together stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the world’s most pressing challenges: housing.

WUF13, themed “Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities,” will bring together national governments from around the world, as well as communities, experts, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action to advance solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is grounded in local experience.

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