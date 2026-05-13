Azerbaijan's Shusha launching 'Kharibulbul' International Music Festival (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The opening of the 9th "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, will take place in Shusha on May 14, Trend reports.

Rehearsals for the opening concert were held at Jidir-Duzu today.

Tomorrow, the festival will start with the dance composition "My Azerbaijan" and the work "My Paradise Karabakh" by the prominent composer Jahangir Jahangirov at Jidir-Duzu.

This year, along with local artists, musical groups, and solo performers from other countries participated in "Kharibulbul".

In addition to Azerbaijani performers, artists from the U.S., Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, and Japan have been invited to the “Kharibulbul” International Music Festival. The festival will feature leading performers as well as young musicians.

The festival will end on May 15.