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Uzbekistan to transfer key veterinary and food safety functions to private sector from 2027

Economy Materials 13 May 2026 16:01 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan to transfer key veterinary and food safety functions to private sector from 2027
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Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
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TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 13. Uzbekistan will gradually transfer six state functions, including laboratory testing, animal vaccination, disinfection, and identification services, to the private sector starting from 2027, Trend reports via the press office of the Uzbek president.

The announcement was made by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a meeting focused on enhancing public administration in food safety and supporting the development of the livestock sector.

The measure is part of broader reforms aimed at modernizing the country’s food safety and agricultural oversight systems.

Regional authorities have been instructed to ensure the establishment of at least two private laboratories and veterinary clinics in each region by the end of this year.

The reform package also considers the introduction of an online monitoring system for each type of agricultural product. In addition, the “Agro Kumakchi” mobile application will incorporate a digital “Field Diary” platform for farmers and dehkans (small agricultural producers).

Artificial intelligence technologies will also be used to forecast the spread of agricultural pests and provide farmers with recommendations.

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