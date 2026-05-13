Uzbekistan, SLB discuss digitalization and AI in mining sector

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 13. Uzbekistan and Schlumberger (SLB) discussed the implementation of AI and digitalization in mining sector, Trend reports via the ministry.

The discussions took place during the meeting between Minister of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan, Bobir Islamov, and First Deputy Minister Omonullo Khamidov and a delegation led by Schlumberger (SLB) Vice President for Asia, Lindsay Lomas.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current status of cooperation with SLB and discussed initiatives aimed at developing professional competencies within the ministry's system.

Special attention was paid to a number of future joint projects, with a focus on enhancing the technological capacity of the sector.

The discussions also covered expanding cooperation in the field of digitalization and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into mining and geological processes.