Iran’s Minister of Road Construction and Urban Development to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Iran’s Minister of Road Construction and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, will visit Azerbaijan on May 17, Trend reports via the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

According to the information, the Iranian minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation during her visit.

The Iranian minister will take part in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku.

The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will take place in Baku from May 17 to 22. The forum is organized as part of cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat). The event will be attended by government officials from various countries, representatives of the private sector, civil society, youth, and academic circles, as well as representatives of international organizations.

As part of the forum, at Azerbaijan’s initiative, a leaders’ summit will be held for the first time in the history of WUF13.