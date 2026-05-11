Turkmenistan, Cambodia discuss expansion of political and economic cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 11. Turkmenistan and Cambodia discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation across political, economic, and humanitarian spheres, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held at a meeting between the Permanent Secretary of State and the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, Eat Sophea, and the Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, Ahmet Gurbanov, during his official visit to Phnom Penh.

The meetings were also attended by representatives of the Cambodian government and business community.

In the course of the talks, particular attention was paid to strengthening regular political dialogue, expanding intergovernmental and interparliamentary contacts, and developing the bilateral legal framework.

The sides also discussed cooperation in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian areas, especially in the areas of trade and investment, education, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

In addition, Turkmenistan and Cambodia expressed support for enhancing coordination within international organizations, primarily the United Nations, including through mutual backing of initiatives focused on global peace and sustainable development.