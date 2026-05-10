Festival held in Azerbaijan's Khankendi as part of WUF-13 (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, May 10. On May 10, a festival was held in Khankendi as part of the World Urban Forum (WUF-13), Trend reports, citing the public relations department of the Rehabilitation, Construction and Management Service in the city of Khankendi, Agdara and Khojaly districts.

The festival created a truly festive atmosphere for local residents and visitors.

The festival featured a magnificent concert program, with performances by renowned artists generating great interest. Interactive games and activities for various age groups were also organized. The main goal of the event was to strengthen social solidarity in the urban environment, promote public participation, and present the renewed image of Khankendi to the international community.

Festival participants noted the high level of organization of the event, the modern urban environment, and the ongoing restoration and construction work, which have made a significant contribution to the development of the region.

The concert ended with a spectacular fireworks display.