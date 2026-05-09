Informal Summit of OTS to be held in Turkistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The Informal Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be hosted by the Republic of Kazakhstan on 15 May 2026 in Turkistan, the spiritual capital of the Turkic World, under the theme “Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development”, Trend reports citing OTS.

"The Summit will bring together the Heads of State and Government of the OTS Member States and Observers as well as the Secretary General of the OTS, to deliberate on priority areas of cooperation in the rapidly evolving digital era. The Council of Elders and the Turkic Cooperation Organizations will also be present at the Summit.

The Informal Summit will serve as an important platform to advance strategic dialogue among the Turkic States on harnessing the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, digital innovation, and emerging technologies to foster sustainable economic growth, enhance public services, and strengthen regional connectivity.

As part of the official program, the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS will also meet prior to the session of the Council of Heads of State.

Hosting the Summit in Turkistan, the spiritual capital of the Turkic World, symbolizes the strong connection between the shared historical heritage of the Turkic peoples and their collective aspiration to build a dynamic and digitally empowered future. The Summit is expected to further strengthen unity, solidarity, and result-oriented cooperation among the Turkic States," the statement said.