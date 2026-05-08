Trump urges Iran to agree to deal as soon as possible

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. US President Donald Trump called on Iran to agree to the deal as soon as possible, Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, Trend reports.

He threatened to resume attacks on Iranian territory otherwise.

"We’ll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don’t get their Deal signed, fast!" he wrote.

In addition, Trump reiterated his belief that Iran's leadership could use nuclear weapons if it gained access to them.

Trump also reported that Iran fired on three American destroyers transiting the Strait of Hormuz. According to the US president, the destroyers were not damaged, and the American military launched effective counterattacks.