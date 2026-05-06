Ajdar İbrahimov’s cultural legend revives in Vietnam's Hanoi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. A commemorative event was held in Hanoi, the capital of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in memory of Azerbaijani film director Ajdar Ibrahimov, the founder of the country’s film school, and a presentation of his book ''What I saw in Vietnam'' took place, Trend reports citing the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs.

The event, which became a significant historical milestone, was attended by Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Shovgi Mehdizada, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, and Ta Quang Dong, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijani-Vietnamese relations are rooted in deep historical ties, the committee chairman noted that these relations have entered a new phase and are developing dynamically under the leadership of the two countries’ Presidents, Ilham Aliyev and Tô Lâm. He noted that the role of cultural figures, especially Ajdar Ibrahimov, is indispensable in shaping these relations, which are based on the principles of mutual respect, trust, and friendship.

His work has played a significant role in enriching not only cinema but also the cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Vietnam as a whole, and this legacy serves as a valuable example for future generations.

In his speech, Ambassador Shovgi Mehdizade emphasized that as a result of Ajdar Ibrahimov’s multifaceted and fruitful work, numerous valuable books about Vietnam were written, films were produced, and a national film school was established in Vietnam. The ambassador added that Ajdar Ibrahimov’s contributions are still remembered with deep gratitude, reflecting the Vietnamese people’s sincere sympathy and friendly attitude toward Azerbaijan.

Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Ta Quang Dong, highly praised the activities of the Azerbaijani community in Vietnam and emphasized that Ajdar Ibrahimov’s work played an important role in fostering cultural ties between the two countries. He said that the book “What I saw in Vietnam” once again demonstrates the scope of the director’s work and shows that Azerbaijan and Vietnam are important partners to each other in strategic and moral terms.

The event also screened a film about Ajdar Ibrahimov’s life and work in Vietnam and featured an exhibition of photographs from his book. The exhibition drew enormous interest from the public.

Actress To Yen, who played the starring role in Ajdar Ibrahimov’s film many years ago, took the stage to greet the participants, which was met with great interest and incessant applause.

Afterwards, certificates were presented to Vietnamese schoolchildren for their contributions to illustrating the book ‘What I saw in Vietnam.’ During the ceremony, Azerbaijani artists performed national music and mugham samples. The Azerbaijani music was well-received by the event’s participants.

Meanwhile, the book ‘What I saw in Vietnam’ has been translated into Vietnamese with the support of the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs and on the initiative of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Vietnam. It should be noted that in recent years, the committee has made it a tradition to publish books in foreign languages and distribute them to prestigious libraries around the world.