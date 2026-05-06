Tajikistan to adopt key documents at Dushanbe Water Conference, ambassador says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Three final documents will be adopted following the 4th High-Level International Conference in Dushanbe, held as part of the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” (2018–2028), Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan, Ilhom Abdurahmon, said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at a briefing on preparations for the 4th International High-Level Conference in Dushanbe within the framework of the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” (2018–2028).

According to him, the final declaration will include key policy statements and priority commitments adopted following the conference.

The ambassador noted that the co-chairs’ summary will provide a comprehensive overview of the discussions, key conclusions, and main outcomes of the conference.

He added that the document “Contribution of the Dushanbe Water Process to the 2026 UN Water Conference” will reflect the main substantive outcomes and serve as a direct contribution to the preparatory process for the 2026 UN Water Conference, which is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates.