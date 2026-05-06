Tajikistan highly appreciates Azerbaijan's support for water agenda - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Tajikistan highly appreciates Azerbaijan's support to its water initiatives, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan Ilkhom Abdurakhmon said at a briefing dedicated to the preparations for the 4th High-Level International Conference within the framework of the International Decade for Action on Water for Sustainable Development (2018–2028), Trend reports.

According to him, this continuity has transformed Tajikistan into a recognized leader in the "Water Process," uniting the global community to address water shortages, melting glaciers, and ensure environmental sustainability for decades to come.

"The International Decade for Action, 'Water for Sustainable Development,' has given new impetus to international cooperation in the areas of efficient water use and the protection and conservation of related ecosystems. The 2023 UN Water Conference in New York, co-chaired by Tajikistan and the Kingdom of the Netherlands, can be considered a significant achievement," he said.

One of the key outcomes of the conference, as the ambassador noted, was the formation of the Water Action Agenda. As part of this initiative, over 840 voluntary commitments on water conservation have been registered to date by states and other stakeholders.

The ambassador recalled that Tajikistan's International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development" initiative is a continuation of the country's consistent efforts to advance the global water agenda.

"It logically links together all of Tajikistan's significant initiatives, beginning with the proclamation of 2003 as the International Year of Freshwater, continuing with the Water for Life Decade (2005–2015), and the International Year of Water Cooperation (2013)", he added.

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