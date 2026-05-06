Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves near $88 billion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves reached nearly $88 billion in the first four months of 2026, Сentral Bank's chairman Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference on interest rate corridor parameters, Trend reports.

He outlined that the country’s strategic reserves increased by $2.9 billion, reaching $87.9 billion.

He added that the Central Bank’s own reserves stood at $12.7 billion over the same period. The growth reflects continued external stability and strengthened reserve buffers.