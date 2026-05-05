Kyrgyzstan and Seychelles agree to strengthen cooperation across key sectors

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 5. Kyrgyzstan and Seychelles discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, including strengthening political dialogue and expanding trade, economic, and cultural and humanitarian ties, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between President of the Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of the Republic of Seychelles Barry Faure on May 5 in Cholpon-Ata, Issyk-Kul region.

The President of Kyrgyzstan emphasized the country’s commitment to deepening cooperation with African states, noting that despite geographical distance, there is significant potential for expanding bilateral engagement.

The sides also discussed prospects for cooperation in investment, tourism, finance, and digital technologies.

Furthermore, mutual interest was expressed in sharing experience to develop the tourism sector and advance digital transformation, as well as in establishing cooperation within the special financial investment territory "Tamchy" and the "Uchkun" JSC.

Minister Barry Faure conveyed greetings from the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan.

The two sides also exchanged views on current international issues, including climate change and sustainable development, and underlined the importance of coordination within the United Nations framework.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen Kyrgyz–Seychellois cooperation.