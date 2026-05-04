UAE’s Presight AI keen to participate in Kazakhstan’s Data Center Valley project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 4. UAE-based Presight AI is interested in participating in Kazakhstan’s Data Center Valley project, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The statement was made by Chairman of the company Thomas Pramotedham during a meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The project is aimed at creating a specialized ecosystem for the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure, computing capacities, and digital services.

During the meeting, particular attention was also paid to the Smart City initiative. Tokayev noted that the project previously presented by the company and already launched in Astana contributes to improving public safety and the quality of life. In this context, interest was expressed in implementing a similar solution in Almaty.

Presight AI specializes in AI-powered big data analytics. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the company operates in more than 17 countries worldwide.

Today, the second meeting of the Artificial Intelligence Development Council was held in Almaty. The international forum GITEX AI Kazakhstan 2026 also officially opened in the city.

The Data Center Valley project, located in Ekibastuz in Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar region, is designed to become the largest data center campus in Central Asia, with a planned energy capacity of up to one gigawatt. Once launched, the project is expected to position Kazakhstan as a regional hub for digital infrastructure and provide opportunities for the development of sovereign artificial intelligence.