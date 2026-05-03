Azerbaijani musician becomes Altus Flutes artist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Azerbaijani musician and flutist Agharahim Gouliyev has become an Altus Flutes artist, Trend reports.

Agharahim Gouliyev is a co-founder of the Avey duo together with his colleague Eldaniz Alekperzade, and is also the founder of the classical music production company AGRecords.

This level of ambassador status is the highest recognition of his artistry and professionalism.

This is not only a significant achievement in his professional career, but also an important event for Azerbaijan’s academic musical culture.

Agharahim Gouliyev is a renowned Azerbaijani flutist, known for his significant contributions to classical music. Born on September 25, 2000, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Gouliyev showed an early interest in music, particularly in piano and flute.

Gouliyev’s musical journey has been marked by dedication and perseverance. His mastery of the flute, combined with deep musical sensitivity, distinguishes him as a virtuoso performer. Throughout his career, he has gained recognition for his interpretations of both classical and contemporary works, excelling in solo performances as well as collaborations with orchestras and chamber ensembles.

His performances are characterized by a rich tone, impeccable phrasing, and a profound emotional connection to the music. One of Gouliyev’s significant contributions is the promotion of Azerbaijani classical music on the international stage. He performs in numerous concerts and festivals around the world, showcasing Azerbaijan’s rich musical heritage.

Agharahim Gouliyev Plays a ALTUS A907 (with Britania silver Headjoint).