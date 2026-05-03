Sporting spirit and strong support can be felt at Baku Marathon – Russian participant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. A sporting spirit and support can be clearly felt at the Baku Marathon 2026, participant from Russia, Elena Tolstykh said, Trend reports.

“I came to Azerbaijan for the first time and am taking part in the Baku Marathon. Overall, my impressions are good, the atmosphere is very warm. People are friendly, and you can feel the sporting spirit and support,” she said.

The participant from Russia noted that she expects an interesting race from the course and, of course, new эмоции.

“A separate factor is the wind, which, as they say, may add some difficulty, but this is also part of the marathon experience. Overall, I am glad that I came and am taking part here,” she added.