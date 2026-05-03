Concert organized at start and finish of “Baku Marathon 2026” (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Concert and entertainment programs were presented in the start and finish zones of the “Baku Marathon 2026,” held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Trend reports.

This year the Baku Marathon was held for the first time not over a 21 km distance, but on the full 42 km course. A total of 25,000 people took part in the marathon.

Turkish athlete Ahmet Alkanoglu was the first among men to cross the finish line. Ukrainian participant Vitaliy Shafar took second place, while Kyrgyz athlete Yerskeldi Akerov finished third.

In the women’s category, Elena Tolstykh from Russia took first place, Anna Yusupova from Azerbaijan came second, and Shirin Akimbay from Kazakhstan placed third.