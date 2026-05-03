Wind gives Baku Marathon special character – Kyrgyz participant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The wind gives the Baku Marathon a special character, said Azamat Kozuev, a marathon participant from Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

“I have taken part in around forty marathons, but this is my first time competing in Baku, and of course I hope for a good result.

As for the city and the people, the impressions are excellent. There is a very warm atmosphere here, a sense of cultural closeness, people understand us well, and that creates additional comfort. We are brotherly Turkic peoples and should support each other,” he noted.

According to Kozuev, when it comes to the course itself, special attention should be paid to the wind – the Baku wind gives the marathon a unique character.

“But this is also part of the experience and an interesting challenge for every participant,” the Kyrgyzstani participant added.