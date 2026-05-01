Diplomatic corps representatives visit Garabagh University clinic in Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, May 1. Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visited the clinic at Karabakh University and the teaching building of the Faculty of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Trend reports.

Samir Babayev, the clinic’s director general, briefed the foreign diplomats on the activities of the clinic and the faculty.

The visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps to East Zangezur and Karabakh began on May 1.

The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.