Tajikistan, Germany review energy and water cooperation prospects

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 1. Tajikistan and Germany reviewed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy and water resources, Trend reports via the Tajik Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma, and Tobias Gotthardt, Vice Minister for Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy at the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs.

During the meeting, the Tajik side provided detailed information on the country’s hydropower potential and renewable energy resources.

The parties also examined issues related to attracting investment, the introduction of modern technologies, the digitalization of the energy sector, and the improvement of water resource management efficiency.

The German side expressed its readiness to further expand cooperation, facilitate the exchange of expertise, and support the involvement of leading German companies in the implementation of joint projects in the energy and water sectors.

Bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Germany continues to develop in areas including renewable energy, water management, sustainable development, and technical exchange.

The modernization of the energy sector and the efficient utilization of water resources remain key priorities within Tajikistan’s economic and infrastructure policy framework.