Baku becomes global capital of carpet art – opening of international forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The 2nd International Carpet Forum, an event going far beyond the usual professional meeting, has opened in Baku, Trend reports.

The event is a part of the International Carpet Festival, which will be held on May 1–3, organized by Azerkhalcha OJSC and the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Office, with the support of the Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency – AZPROMO.

The forum dedicated to the theme " Carpet Industry: Value creation, branding and global markets. From cultural heritage to a competitive global product" has brought together leading international experts, designers, manufacturers, researchers, exporters, and creative industry representatives from the carpet industry.

The opening ceremony included speeches by the Chairman of the Board of Azerkhalcha OJSC, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Mammadov, the Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve Rufat Mahmud, the Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Saadat Yusifova, and the Coordinator of Arts and Marketing of the International Carpet Festival Nigar Ismayilzade.

The speakers noted that the event is becoming an important platform for transforming handmade carpets from a traditional heritage item into a sustainable and competitive product in the global market.

The speakers emphasized that the forum is primarily focused not on theoretical discussions, but on practical business experience and successful international cases that have already proven their effectiveness. One of the forum's key goals is to shift the perception of carpets from solely as cultural or museum objects to their appreciation as highly profitable commercial products capable of successfully competing in global markets.

The forum pays special attention to contemporary design requirements, as international success depends not only on traditional quality and craftsmanship, but also on the carpet's alignment with current interior design trends and the incorporation of design innovations.

The speakers also noted an increased importance of storytelling: today's buyers pay attention not only to the product itself, but also to the history of its creation, the culture, the work of the master weaver, and the symbolic, almost sacred meaning imbued in each carpet.

In conclusion, the speakers underscored that the forum's focus has shifted toward practice: instead of theoretical lectures, participants are shown real-life examples of successful sales and export strategies from foreign companies and designers who have already established a strong position in the global market. The forum also aims to provide a practical roadmap for both designers and manufacturers to enhance the economic potential of the carpet weaving sector.

The event has continued with thematic sessions.

The forum will be just the beginning of a grand festival—a cultural marathon. On May 2-3, Baku's historic center, Icherisheher, will be transformed into a vibrant space for carpet art. The main goal is to promote the art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving on a global scale, demonstrate its rich heritage and future development prospects, and benefit from the experience and skills of world carpet weavers.

Ancient caravanserais, squares, and historic houses will host carpet exhibitions, master classes, and musical events. Representatives from countries around the world will present their carpet weaving traditions in national pavilions to be set up in Gosha Gala Square. Furthermore, galleries in Icherisheher will host exhibitions by various famous local and international artists.

The festival will also feature exhibitions of unique carpets from various regions, weaving workshops where the visitors can witness the process of pattern creation, performance programs, and special educational activities for children.

The city will literally be "covered" in carpet culture -not in a museum setting, but in a living, breathing format.

Such forums foster a new perspective on traditional art. Here, the carpet ceases to be merely a heritage object—it becomes part of the modern cultural economy, a national brand, and a tool for international dialogue.

Moreover, such events reintroduce the sense that handcraft, symbolism, and history can still be relevant in the digital age.

These days, Baku is becoming more than just the world's carpet capital—it's transforming into a place where the past and future are literally woven into a single canvas.

Thus, Baku has once again become a global magnet for connoisseurs of traditional art and contemporary design. Carpet weaving in Azerbaijan has long ceased to be simply a craft. It's a visual code that encodes regional patterns, family traditions, and the aesthetics of entire eras. Today, Baku is becoming the place where this language is translated into a modern, global format.

The Carpet Festival, dedicated to the professional holiday of Azerbaijani carpet weavers, "Carpet Weaver's Day", also coincides with the 10th anniversary of Azerkhalcha OJSC this year.

Further details on the events can be found at: https://bakucarpetfest.az/2026/

Information support – Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az, Azernews.Az

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