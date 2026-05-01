Turkmenistan, TURKSOY discuss expanding humanitarian cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 1. Turkmenistan and the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) have discussed expanding humanitarian cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks took place during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev in Ashgabat.

The sides reviewed current cooperation and discussed implementation of the joint work plan for 2026, as well as preparation for upcoming cultural events.

The parties noted that joint initiatives in the cultural and humanitarian sphere contribute to strengthening mutual understanding and dialogue among TURKSOY member states and beyond.

Meanwhile, an informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States is expected to take place in the city of Turkestan (Kazakhstan) on May 15, and will bring together the leaders of the organization's member countries, including Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, as well as observers, including Turkmenistan and Hungary.