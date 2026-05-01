Azerbaijan's Baku hosts International Youth Forum on "Strengthening role of youth in postcolonial era" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The Baku Initiative Group is hosting an international Youth Forum entitled "Strengthening the role of youth in the postcolonial era", Trend reports.

For the first time, the forum will bring together young diplomats representing current and former colonies, researchers, specialists in international law, health professionals, representatives of pro-independence political parties and organizations, leaders of youth organizations, and university students.

In total, guests from 17 countries will get acquainted with Azerbaijan and share their experiences. At the same time, foreign students and researchers studying in our country's universities will participate in the forum.

The young people participating in the event will exchange views on establishing an international youth solidarity network and cooperation platform in the fight against the modern consequences of colonialism and neocolonialism, and developing more systematic and effective international cooperation mechanisms around common goals.

Moreover, the event will discuss the end of colonial rule and neo-colonialism in the territories subjected to colonization, the acceleration of the process of self-determination, as well as the liberation of the territories included in the UN Decolonization List, the inclusion of other colonies in this list, as well as the numerous problems currently faced by the local population in the colonial territories, as well as the resolution of issues related to young people who were forced to leave their countries as a result of pressure from governments pursuing repressive policies against ethnic minorities.

The forum participants made a familiarization visit to the Azerbaijani Parliament, ADA University, Asan Khidmet and Dost Center on April 30.

Will be updated