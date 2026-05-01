Uzbekistan sees over 36% increase in foreign tourist arrivals in Q1 2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 1. Uzbekistan welcomed 2,872,502 foreign visitors from 164 countries for tourism purposes in January-March 2026 marking 36.6% increase compared to the same period last year.

Data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan’s National Statistics Committee show that neighboring countries accounted for the largest share of arrivals, with the Kyrgyz Republic leading at 807,095 visitors, followed by Tajikistan with 713,904 and Kazakhstan with 681,921 tourists. Russia ranked fourth with 223,285 visitors, while Afghanistan contributed 120,184 arrivals.

Among other key source markets, China recorded 87,023 tourists, Turkmenistan 79,046, and Türkiye 39,445 visitors.

Meanwhile, India and the Republic of Korea accounted for 12,600 and 7,813 tourists, respectively, during the reporting period.