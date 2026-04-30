Azerbaijan details funding for Victory Museum Complex in Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Azerbaijan has announced the cost of constructing the Occupation and Victory Museums Complex in Aghdam, Trend reports

The “Main Construction and Supply” Limited Liability Company under the Ministry of Culture has already carried out the necessary calculations and launched the process.

The institution estimates that the construction of the complex will cost 44.2 million manat ($26 million) and is currently in the process of selecting a contractor to carry out the work.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, laid the foundation for the Victory Museum and the open-air Occupation Museum during his visit to the Aghdam district on May 28, 2021.

The Aghdam Occupation and Victory Museums Complex is planned to cover a total area of 22.5 hectares.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel