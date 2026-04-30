PremiumKyrgyzstan advances modernization of Uchkurgan hydropower plant
Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan
The ongoing modernization of the Uchkurgan Hydropower Plant reflects Kyrgyzstan’s broader efforts to upgrade critical energy infrastructure and improve the reliability and efficiency of its power generation system.
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