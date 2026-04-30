Azerbaijan to host major UN-backed World Environment Day event in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Azerbaijan will host World Environment Day (WED) on June 5, 2026, Trend via the country's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The event will be held under the theme "Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future" in partnership with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) in Baku.

Azerbaijan took over the baton for World Environment Day in 2024 at an event held in the Republic of Korea.

Established by the UN General Assembly in 1972, WED is a global platform for the environment that brings together millions of people.

Azerbaijan continues to work towards expanding protected areas, protecting biodiversity, restoring ecosystems, and combating climate change. The country has also committed to reducing emissions as a party to the Paris Agreement and is expanding the renewable energy sector.

Continuing the momentum created by hosting COP29, the country aims to contribute to further strengthening international cooperation and translating environmental commitments into practical action through this event.

Azerbaijan and the UNEP invite all parties to join World Environment Day and work together to protect the environment.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel