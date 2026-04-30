Equinor reports rise in workplace injuries in Q1 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Norway’s Equinor saw an increase in the number of personal injuries and serious incidents per million working hours in the first quarter of 2026, Trend reports.

However, the company stressed that none of the recorded incidents had major accident potential.

The serious incident frequency (SIF) per million hours worked stood at 0.26 at the end of Q1 2026, up from 0.21 in Q4 2025. The indicator also includes serious personal injuries.

“The number of serious incidents has remained low over a longer perspective. None of the incidents in the first quarter had major accident potential, but there was an increase in the number of personal injuries. Activities involving work at heights and the risk of falling objects are examples of areas we aim to improve through targeted measures,” said Camilla Salthe, Executive Vice President for Safety, Security & Sustainability (SSU).

The total recordable injury frequency (TRIF) per million working hours over the last 12 months rose to 2.7 in Q1 2026, compared with 2.3 in the previous quarter.

Equinor also reported nine oil and gas leaks over the past 12 months, up from six in the previous reporting period. The severity classification is based on discharge rate. No serious well control incidents were recorded during the quarter.

The company emphasized continued efforts to strengthen safety collaboration with suppliers, stating that close coordination is essential for improving overall performance.

“Cooperation with suppliers will be crucial to achieving continuous improvement in our safety work. We want a working culture where everyone, regardless of employer, works closely together as one team,” Salthe said.

During the quarter, Equinor reviewed its supplier oversight practices to identify improvement areas during periods of high activity at onshore facilities. The review resulted in recommendations related to onboarding, training of supplier personnel, and enhanced cooperation with supplier safety representatives.

“It is important to maintain a systematic and risk-based approach. This allows us to identify areas needing improvement at an early stage in cooperation with suppliers,” she added.