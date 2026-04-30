Azerbaijani oil scales up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, grew by $6.43, or 5.55%, on April 29 from the previous level, coming in at $122.32 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went up by $6.33, or 5.62%, to $119.02 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude increased by $6.27, or 6.81%, to $98.32 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $6.52, or 5.6%, to $122.94 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.