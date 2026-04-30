“AzerGold” CJSC’s total sales revenue increases by 18% in 1st quarter (PHOTO)

“AzerGold” CJSC, one of Azerbaijan’s leading state-owned exporters in the non-oil and gas sector, attracted 102.4 million AZN to the country's economy in the first quarter of the current year. This was achieved through the sale of 12,284 ounces of gold and 22,053 ounces of silver across international and local markets.

During this period, more than 91.1 million AZN of the total revenue was generated from export operations, while over 11.3 million AZN came from local retail sales. Compared to the same period last year, export revenues (72.5 million AZN) increased by 26%, and retail sales revenues (5.6 million AZN) surged by 102%.

To date, the state company has sold a total of 572.3 thousand ounces of gold and 1.1 million ounces of silver, bringing a total of 2.04 billion AZN into the national economy throughout its operational history.

Furthermore, “AzerGold” CJSC has contributed a total of 281 million AZN to the state budget. Of this amount, 242 million AZN accounted for taxes and 39 million AZN for social security payments. Based on the 2025 rankings, the national mining company placed 20th among the top 100 taxpayers with the highest calculated tax amounts (excluding indirect taxes such as VAT and excise).

Beyond significant tax contributions, “AzerGold” CJSC has played a vital role in expanding employment within its operational regions. In the last quarter, the number of employees working for the Company and its subsidiaries reached 1,152. Currently, the state company’s activities have ensured permanent employment for 2,595 people in the Ganja-Dashkasan economic region, including personnel from contractor organizations.

Through its financial performance in the first quarter, growth in export and sales volumes, budget contributions, and initiatives aimed at expanding employment and supporting local communities, “AzerGold” CJSC continues to contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of our country.