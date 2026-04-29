Tajikistan, Austria discuss expansion of bilateral relations

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 29. Tajikistan and Austria discussed ways to expand bilateral relations, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan to the Republic of Austria Manuchehr Jobir and the Special Representative of the Federal Chancellor of Austria for Global Affairs Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal on April 27, 2026, in Vienna.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on ways to expand bilateral relations, including in the political, economic and cultural spheres, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and Austria maintain cooperation through bilateral diplomatic engagement and interaction within international organizations, with the sides periodically discussing opportunities for expanding trade, economic and humanitarian ties.