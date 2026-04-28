Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia debate boosting human resources on maritime transport (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Strengthening human resources in the field of maritime transport has been discussed between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

The discussion was held during a meeting with a delegation from the Saudi Arabian Transport General Authority (TGA) at the State Maritime and Ports Agency.

The meeting showed a presentation on the agency's activities, reviewed its development path, and touched upon the reforms carried out in recent years in the direction of certification of seafarers.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Agency, Eldar Majidov, recalled the memorandum of understanding signed last year between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and TGA on the mutual recognition of certificates in accordance with Regulation I/10 of the "International Convention on the Training, Certification and Watchkeeping of Seafarers". He pointed out the crucial importance of this document for the seafarers of both countries.

Director of Seafarers' Affairs at TGA, Osama Almehmadi, expressed his gratitude for the high level of organization of the meeting. The delegation emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation in the field of seafarer certification, including the exchange of experience in the relevant field.

The meeting also discussed issues related to the "My Cabinet" platform launched by the agency for the digital management of seafarers' documents, a unified information system, and the implementation of obligations arising from international conventions.

At the end, the Saudi Arabian delegation got acquainted with the examination program for seafarers in accordance with international standards, and the examination hall provided with modern technical equipment in the administrative building of the agency.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel