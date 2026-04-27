Today’s forum will definitely intensify and move forward our cooperation - Czech Prime Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. I think this forum today will definitely intensify and move forward our cooperation. This is really a very important moment for us because we are sure that our companies offer excellent products and services, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš said during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Czechia business forum, Trend reports.

“We are ready to create joint ventures, to employ your people, to invest in research and development, to cooperate with universities. There is huge potential in our country,” the Prime Minister added.