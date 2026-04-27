Armenian PM announces upcoming resumption of border delimitation with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The delimitation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan will continue in the near future, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a ceremony marking the establishment of the Border Forces of the Armenian National Security Service, Trend reports.

“When we talk about border delimitation and demarcation, we want military personnel to serve at their permanent deployment locations. They have been serving in trenches and at positions where, for obvious reasons, conditions are not the best,” he noted.

On August 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the United States of America Donald Trump, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a Joint Statement on the meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia in Washington.

On the same day in Washington, during a meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, as well as the Prime Nikol Pashinyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, initialed the draft “Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia on Peace and the Establishment of Inter-State Relations.”

In addition, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a joint appeal to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (regarding the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process, the discussion of the conflict at the Minsk Conference, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office’s Personal Representative on the conflict, and the High-Level Planning Group).