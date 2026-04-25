Sumgayit hosts Azerbaijan Artistic Gymnastics Championships (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. On April 24–25, the 31st Azerbaijan Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Championships and the 10th Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Championships were held at the Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Around 50 gymnasts from the Ojag Sport club, the Baku Gymnastics School, and the Sumgayit branch of the Ojag Sport club took part in the competition. The athletes demonstrated their skills and level of preparation, performing routines on various gymnastics apparatus across the age categories of “minors,” “youngsters,” “children,” “pre-juniors,” and “juniors.”

During the competition, the gymnasts stood out for both their technical execution and artistry, presenting interesting and memorable performances to the audience. At the conclusion of the championship, which took place in a tense and competitive atmosphere, medals and diplomas were awarded to the winners and prizeholders.

Based on the results, the Ojag Sport club achieved the best outcome, scoring the highest number of points. For the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, organizing such competitions outside the capital holds special importance. The goal is to ensure the development of gymnastics across all regions of the country, to unlock the potential of local athletes, and to further increase interest in this sport among the younger generation. The championship held in Sumgayit is considered a successful continuation of this strategy.